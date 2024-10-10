Sei Investments Co. Invests $418,000 in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Abacus Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.
Abacus Life Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ ABL opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Abacus Life, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Abacus Life
Abacus Life Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.