Sei Investments Co. Invests $418,000 in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Abacus Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abacus Life in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Abacus Life, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $600.90 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

