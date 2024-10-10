Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $615,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 92,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.88.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,329 shares of company stock worth $372,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

