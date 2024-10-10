Sei Investments Co. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Paragon 28 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 36.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of FNA stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.97. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FNA

About Paragon 28

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.