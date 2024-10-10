Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,170 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 218,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,866,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of MBUU opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

