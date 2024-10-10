Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Citizens worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 69.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 135,069 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Stock Performance

Citizens stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $242.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.15. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Citizens had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens news, CEO Jon Stenberg bought 12,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $37,171.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,348.08. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,053 shares of company stock valued at $68,166. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.