244,875 Shares in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

