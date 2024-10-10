Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.67.

AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

