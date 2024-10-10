Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 7,786 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grifols were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 100,131 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 881,155 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 116.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 82,723 shares during the period.
GRFS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
