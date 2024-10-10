Sei Investments Co. Has $521,000 Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Hanmi Financial worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 278.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $171,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

