Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $17.27 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 449,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $95,727,000 after buying an additional 70,844 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 139,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,396,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at $736,269,202.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock worth $114,786,399. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.54 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

