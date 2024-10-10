Prudential PLC Buys 67,971 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 781,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $151,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.