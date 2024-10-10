AJ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AJ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.5% of AJ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.97. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total value of $13,433,768.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.27.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

