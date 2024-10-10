Skyline Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Skyline Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 1.7 %
Apple stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,137.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 59,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.52, for a total transaction of $13,433,768.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,137.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,924 shares of company stock valued at $114,786,399. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.27.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
