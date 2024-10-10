Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.44 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Resources

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.