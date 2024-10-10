Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.33 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.99). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 153 ($2.00), with a volume of 3,037,903 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBOX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 191.75 ($2.51).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 161.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,185.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

