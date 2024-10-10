Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.71), with a volume of 581,618 shares traded.
Tungsten Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £69.09 million and a P/E ratio of -19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
Tungsten Company Profile
Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that provides trade finance and spend analytics. It operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. The company offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.
