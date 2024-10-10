Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Trimedyne Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
