Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $5.22. Kamada shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 17,173 shares.

KMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $300.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kamada stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Kamada worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

