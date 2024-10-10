OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.37 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 9.64 ($0.13), with a volume of 114,299 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £38.63 million, a PE ratio of 964.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

