Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares changing hands.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.
About Providence Resources
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Providence Resources
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.