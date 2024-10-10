City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 358.54 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.89). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.86), with a volume of 50,362 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 370.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 358.54. The firm has a market cap of £181.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,692.31%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

