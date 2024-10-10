HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.42 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 510.78 ($6.68). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.58), with a volume of 510,150 shares traded.

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.42.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.52) per share, with a total value of £19,920 ($26,069.89). Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

