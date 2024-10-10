HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 496.42 ($6.50) and traded as high as GBX 510.78 ($6.68). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 503 ($6.58), with a volume of 510,150 shares traded.
HgCapital Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,006.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 514.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.42.
HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HgCapital Trust
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.