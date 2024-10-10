Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$4.10. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 4,750 shares trading hands.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The stock has a market cap of C$54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Canlan Ice Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.

