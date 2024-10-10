Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$4.10. Canlan Ice Sports shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 4,750 shares trading hands.
Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 3.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The stock has a market cap of C$54.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.
Canlan Ice Sports Dividend Announcement
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of recreation facilities in North America. It operates through Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming; Food and Beverage; Sports Stores; Sponsorship; Space Rental; and Management and Consulting segments. It offers rental of ice or field time, organizes leagues, and tournaments, and lessons and youth camps; restaurants and concession outlets; vindoor and exterior space services.
