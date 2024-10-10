Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 319.03 ($4.18) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.29). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 326 ($4.27), with a volume of 693,448 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 37.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,433.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 319.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Burgess bought 405,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £1,317,251 ($1,723,924.88). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 723,062 shares of company stock valued at $232,050,254. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

