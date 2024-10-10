Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 350.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.47. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

