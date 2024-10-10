GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

COMB stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $22.08.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.