Bank of Montreal Can Has $450,000 Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Koppers worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth $5,671,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,516. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KOP opened at $36.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.