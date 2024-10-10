Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.28 Million Position in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

