Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,068,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.66% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.