Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,068,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.38. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.