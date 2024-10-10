Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Playtika were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 362.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 225,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 256,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Playtika Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

