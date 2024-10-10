Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the second quarter worth $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CS Disco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 6.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CS Disco news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 23,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $126,956.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,244.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

