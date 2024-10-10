Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

