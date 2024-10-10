Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,700 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 771,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RadNet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 727,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 221.27 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

