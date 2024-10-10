Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,353,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th.

OP Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OP Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity at OP Bancorp

In other news, insider Ki Won Yoon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,128.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

