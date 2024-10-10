Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 82,011 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

