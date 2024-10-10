Bank of Montreal Can Has $444,000 Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 101,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,344.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ArcBest

ArcBest Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.