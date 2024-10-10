Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSBC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $116,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FSBC opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $615.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

