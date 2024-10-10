Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Bank of America upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.