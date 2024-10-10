Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 114,975 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 230,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 372.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.