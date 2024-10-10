Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sonos were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $307,357.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Down 1.9 %

SONO stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.23 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.