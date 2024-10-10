Bank of Montreal Can Has $468,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGF opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $15.95.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

