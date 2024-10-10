Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

