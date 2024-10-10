Bank of Montreal Can Has $474,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market cap of $432.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

