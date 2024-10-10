John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $10.97. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 10,243 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.