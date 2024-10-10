John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.44 and traded as high as $10.97. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 10,243 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

