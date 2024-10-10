5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.85 and traded as high as C$6.87. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$6.85, with a volume of 33,016 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

5N Plus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.10 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3717452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron purchased 75,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

