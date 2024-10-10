Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$10.80. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 1,914,801 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.75.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.55. The firm has a market cap of C$8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8813421 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$554,880.00. Insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,854 in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

