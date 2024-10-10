Persimmon (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,476.77 ($19.33) and traded as high as GBX 1,632 ($21.36). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 1,599 ($20.93), with a volume of 311,569 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,629.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,998.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other Persimmon news, insider Andrew Duxbury sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,663 ($21.76), for a total value of £99,031.65 ($129,605.61). 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

