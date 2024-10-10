Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.16 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 220.50 ($2.89). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 56,875 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CNE
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.