Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.16 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 220.50 ($2.89). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.81), with a volume of 56,875 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 214.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -498.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

