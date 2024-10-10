Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$143.06 and traded as high as C$159.31. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$158.70, with a volume of 88,834 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

