Pearson (LON:PSON) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,007.79 ($13.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,026 ($13.43). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 1,026 ($13.43), with a volume of 1,024,603 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSON. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.31) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.74) to GBX 1,052 ($13.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.42).

Pearson Price Performance

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,042.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,007.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sherry Coutu acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($13.31) per share, with a total value of £9,376.74 ($12,271.61). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

